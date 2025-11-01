Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 19,024 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 492.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 203.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

HP Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.69 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.