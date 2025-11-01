World Investment Advisors Lowers Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

World Investment Advisors lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,085 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,882,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,841,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,863 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,450,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,005,000 after purchasing an additional 361,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

