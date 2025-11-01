Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Stake Decreased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 137,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,128. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

