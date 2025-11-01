World Investment Advisors Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 433.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 161.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $248.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.