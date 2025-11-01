World Investment Advisors Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 433.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 161.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $248.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $137.09 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.