C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $173.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $153.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 44,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.