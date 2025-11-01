B. Riley Issues Optimistic Forecast for Stagwell Earnings

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stagwell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Stagwell’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stagwell’s FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Stagwell alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STGW. Wall Street Zen cut Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Stagwell has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $706.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,001,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,548,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 149,020 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.