World Investment Advisors Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $91.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

