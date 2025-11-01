Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,261.60 and last traded at $1,261.60. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,471.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYCBF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barry Callebaut presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

About Barry Callebaut

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,385.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,165.98.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

