Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (D) Rating for Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD)

Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Baird Medical Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Baird Medical Investment stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Baird Medical Investment has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Baird Medical Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baird Medical Investment by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Baird Medical Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

