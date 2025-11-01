Ameris Bancorp’s (ABCB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABCB. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 86,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

