Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GLDM opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

