The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $25.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.38. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $79,604,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $60,492,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 654.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,787,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

