5,255 Shares in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK Purchased by Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC

Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GSK by 107.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in GSK by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in GSK by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in GSK by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,038 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $46.95 on Friday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. GSK had a return on equity of 51.07% and a net margin of 17.16%.The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. GSK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Cfra set a $53.00 price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GSK from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

