Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.70 and traded as high as C$13.47. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 138,790 shares.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.08%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate.

