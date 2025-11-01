John Haley Buys 2,506 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) Director John Haley bought 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,914.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,369.70. The trade was a 12.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. Sonoco Products Company has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $53.22.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Zacks Research cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 215.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $2,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 49.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

