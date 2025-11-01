Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $184.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $143.21 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

