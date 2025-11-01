22,906 Shares in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF $ASHR Acquired by Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC

Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Finally, Rovida Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Stock Performance

ASHR stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.