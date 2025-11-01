FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Citigroup

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Barclays downgraded FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $36.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FMC from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. FMC has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,496. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in FMC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in FMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in FMC by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in FMC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in FMC by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

