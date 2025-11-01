Short Interest in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WYHG) Decreases By 51.2%

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,900 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the September 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WYHG stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Wing Yip Food Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wing Yip Food Holdings Group stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WYHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYHG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Wing Yip Food Holdings Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wing Yip Food Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets.

