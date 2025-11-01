Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $126.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.7692.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 138.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHH opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average of $120.21. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

