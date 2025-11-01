Analysts Set Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) Target Price at $22.70

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 25,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,228.37. The trade was a 22.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,696.70. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

