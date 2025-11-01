CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CPI Card Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

In other news, Chairman H Sanford Riley acquired 10,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,769.75. This trade represents a 47.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CPI Card Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CPI Card Group by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.38.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.52). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $129.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CPI Card Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

