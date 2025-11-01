Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Short Interest Up 182.4% in October

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,200 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the September 30th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Borealis Foods Stock Up 7.7%

BRLS stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. Borealis Foods has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. Borealis Foods had a negative return on equity of 892.35% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Borealis Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.

