Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $163.2670 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The business had revenue of $194.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $695.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 64,915 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.