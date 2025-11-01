Denny’s (DENN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $116.9050 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 3.53%.The business had revenue of $117.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Denny’s news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc bought 162,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $819,160.50. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,795,523 shares in the company, valued at $19,167,391.15. The trade was a 4.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 183,307 shares of company stock worth $925,837. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Denny’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

