MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $228.16 and last traded at $225.48, with a volume of 379991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.30.

The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.72 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in MYR Group by 190.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in MYR Group by 44.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

