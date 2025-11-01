KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,100 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 197,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 160,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,311,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

