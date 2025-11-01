Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Expands By 200.0%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

