Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target at $19.25

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.36 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $655,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $271,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $185,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

