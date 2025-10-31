Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of IJH opened at $64.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.