Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

