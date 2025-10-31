iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $244.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

