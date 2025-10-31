Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.93.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

