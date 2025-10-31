iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,461 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $683.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $664.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.89. The company has a market cap of $716.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.