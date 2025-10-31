Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $261.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $260.22 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

