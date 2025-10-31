Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,289,037,000 after purchasing an additional 622,590 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 61.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,828 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,642,000 after acquiring an additional 396,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $1,473,180,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $206.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $206.41 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.90.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

