The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 19.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 18.2% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 33,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

