Intel Corporation $INTC Holdings Decreased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 2.9%

Intel stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,020.02 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

