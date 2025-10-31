UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Coast Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 912,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $111.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

