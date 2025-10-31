Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 613,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $194,893,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356,808 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $113,344,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 48,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $440.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 293.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance increased their target price on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.51.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

