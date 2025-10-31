Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys 333 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 72,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 148,838 shares of company stock worth $15,309,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

