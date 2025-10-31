Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $35.70 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

