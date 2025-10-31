Creekmur Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,711,004,000 after acquiring an additional 245,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,222,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,495,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SHW opened at $347.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

