GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $310.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

