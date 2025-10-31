Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Booking by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in Booking by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,080.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,394.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,384.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,117.90.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

