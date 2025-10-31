UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $243.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

