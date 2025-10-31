Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 135,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $90.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $99.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.