Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,497,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,259,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,371,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,990,000 after acquiring an additional 542,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,953,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 523,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

