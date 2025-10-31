McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $302.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,970. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.43.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

