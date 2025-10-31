iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Stake Lowered by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $208.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $211.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

